West Allis man missing, police seek public's help
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department requested the public's help to find missing 64-year-old man Daniel Spilka.
Spilka is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 170 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes and a brown mustache. He usually wears glasses and has tattoos of wolves on both of his arms.
Anyone with information on Spilka's whereabouts is asked to call Dect. Sturino at 414-302-8090 or, in his absence, your local law enforcement immediately. The West Allis Police Department non-emergency number is 414-302-8000.