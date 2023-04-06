Expand / Collapse search

West Allis man missing, police seek public's help

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Missing Persons
Daniel Spilka

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department requested the public's help to find missing 64-year-old man Daniel Spilka.

Spilka is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 170 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes and a brown mustache. He usually wears glasses and has tattoos of wolves on both of his arms.

Anyone with information on Spilka's whereabouts is asked to call Dect. Sturino at 414-302-8090 or, in his absence, your local law enforcement immediately. The West Allis Police Department non-emergency number is 414-302-8000.