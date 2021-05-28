Missing West Allis man has medical issues: police

article

The West Allis Police Department is looking for a missing 33-year-old man – Aaron Vanevenhoven. He has "medical issues" and was last seen near 60th and Mineral around 11:40 a.m. on Friday, May 28.

Vanevenhoven is described as 6'4" tall and 225 pounds with longer brown hair. He was seen wearing a camouflage hunting jacket with a blaze orange interior, black pants and gray shoes.

It is believed he does not have money, a cell phone or access to transportation. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

