West Allis missing man found safe

article

A missing West Allis man was found safe Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21.

West Allis police asked for help finding Nghi Nguyen, 33, missing since Saturday, Aug. 20.

There were concerns because police said Nguyen suffers from bipolar disorder and is unable to care for himself due to his mental condition.

Again, he has been found safe.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Thank you for helping to spread the word!