West Allis man kicked 9-year-old, will 'kill everyone:' complaint

A West Allis man is accused of kicking a child, threatening her and others with a knife on May 10 near 108th and Oklahoma.

Thomas Kurtz, 72, is charged with child abuse and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness said they were with the victim and others when Kurtz came out of his apartment and kicked the 9-year-old girl. The witness said Kurtz went back into his apartment before coming back outside with a knife, yelling racial slurs.

The victim said Kurtz was yelling and kicked her in the stomach. She said he was screaming that he "would kill everyone," adding that he had a knife at one point.

The victim said all of the children in the area ran away.