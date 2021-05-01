West Allis teen missing, may have traveled out of state: police

article

The West Allis Police Department is looking for missing 15-year-old Kiley Falkner. She was last seen Monday, April 26 around 7:30 a.m.

Falkner is described as 5'10", 172 pounds, with bleach blonde hair and a medium build.

Falkner may be traveling with a man, police said, who has not yet been identified. There is no available vehicle description at this time.

There have been third-party reports that Falkner made statements of wanting to leave the state.

She was last seen wearing a pink-and-yellow checkered sweatshirt, light blue ripped jeans, and mismatched shoes. One shoe is a white-and-black checkered Vans and the second shoe is a red-flamed checkered Vans. She was also carrying a light pink Victoria's Secret PINK backpack.

If have any information regarding her whereabouts, West Allis police ask that you call law enforcement immediately.￼

