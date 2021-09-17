Free steering wheel locks for West Allis Hyundai owners

article

The West Allis Police Department has partnered with Hyundai in an effort to combat thefts, which have spiked this year among Hyundais not equipped with an engine immobilizer.

Hyundai has provided steering wheel locks for the West Allis Police Department to give out to Hyundai owners of specific vehicle models that need a physical shake-style key and do not have an engine immobilizer.

The West Allis Police Department will begin distributing locks for vehicle owners of Hyundais manufactured between 2016-2021. Recipients will need to provide proof of vehicle ownership/lease, license plate and proof of residency or employment in the city of West Allis.

Steering wheel locks will be provided for free. Distribution will begin at the West Allis Police Department Open House on Sunday, Sept. 19 from noon to 3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

After that event, owners of these specific vehicles will be able to get a steering wheel lock at the West Allis Police Department Community Services Unit, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Community Services can be reached at 414-302-8050.

Anyone with information regarding people involved in motor vehicle thefts is asked to call the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH.

