West Allis homicide suspect vehicle identified: police

The West Allis Police Department has identified a suspect vehicle in the May 8 homicide of a U.S. Navy sailor.

A woman was walking down 84th Street early Sunday when, police said, a man in a car drove up alongside her and "scared" her. She ran to another car with friend 19-year-old Phoenix Castanon inside.

Police said Castanon got out and approached the unknown man, who pulled out a gun at shot the 19-year-old. He died at the scene.

Castanon was from a small eastern Arizona town. His family told FOX6 he wanted to be a professional bull rider until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy last fall and shipped off to Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois.

Police described the shooting suspect as a Black male with shorter dreadlocks estimated to be between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle and its driver/owner is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department by calling 414-302-8075 or emailing njohnson@westalliswi.gov.