West Allis head-on crash at National and Lincoln, several hurt

West Allis police are investigating a head-on crash involving two vehicles at National Avenue and Lincoln Avenue.

The wreck happened just before 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

Officials say several individuals were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.