West Allis Fire Department rescues Santa from chimney

The West Allis Fire Department rescued one of the holiday season's most iconic characters from a familiar place on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

According to a Facebook post from the department, they received a call about some "unattended reindeer" on a West Allis roof.

When they got there, the department said they found Santa himself stuck in a chimney. Workers freed him and he was able to get back to business -- Christmas deliveries.

The department said Santa was no "worse for the wear" and gave his reindeer a few streets before heading off to complete his night's work.

