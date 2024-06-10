West Allis fire damages garage apartment building, no one injured

article

An overnight fire caused significant damage to an apartment in West Allis on Monday, June 10.

According to the West Allis Fire Department, at 1:47 a.m. they were alerted to a structure fire near 77th and Rogers.

Crews arrived on scene within four minutes and saw moderate smoke and flames coming from the second floor of a garage apartment.

The scene near 77th and Rogers

Crews worked to put out the fire while searching for any people.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. Everyone was able to evacuate. The two-bedroom (four rooms total) apartment was damaged by fire, smoke, and water.

There are no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials say the property is a two-story structure with a garage on the bottom with an apartment on top. The fire was mostly contained to the living area but spread to an enclosed porch, displacing one family.

The residence has been released to the owner and its occupants.