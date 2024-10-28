Expand / Collapse search

West Allis crash; vehicle flips on its side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 28, 2024 5:26pm CDT
West Allis
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Scene near 76th and Orchard

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in West Allis on Monday, Oct. 28.

West Allis Deputy Fire Chief Michael Wright said it happened near 76th and Orchard. The collision caused a vehicle to turn on its side.

The driver of that particular vehicle self-extricated and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. 

No firefighters or paramedics were injured.