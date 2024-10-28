West Allis crash; vehicle flips on its side
article
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in West Allis on Monday, Oct. 28.
West Allis Deputy Fire Chief Michael Wright said it happened near 76th and Orchard. The collision caused a vehicle to turn on its side.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The driver of that particular vehicle self-extricated and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
No firefighters or paramedics were injured.