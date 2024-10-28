West Allis crash; vehicle flips on its side

article

The Brief One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in West Allis on Monday, Oct. 28. It happened near 76th and Orchard. The collision caused a vehicle to turn on its side.



One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in West Allis on Monday, Oct. 28.

West Allis Deputy Fire Chief Michael Wright said it happened near 76th and Orchard. The collision caused a vehicle to turn on its side.

The driver of that particular vehicle self-extricated and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

No firefighters or paramedics were injured.