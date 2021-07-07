Truck crashes into West Allis home, driver suspected of OWI

article

A pickup truck crashed into a West Allis home near 95th and Oklahoma on Wednesday afternoon, July 7.

Police said the driver, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested for operating while intoxicated/impaired – alcohol or drugs suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The home was occupied at the time of the crash, around 1:45 p.m. The occupants of the home were not injured. However, the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The City of West Allis Building and Inspection service was called to evaluate the condition of the home.

Police determined the pickup was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

