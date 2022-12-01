West Allis child porn investigation; retired police sergeant arrested

article

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced Thursday, Dec. 1 that Robert Reynolds, 73, was arrested in West Allis on Nov. 22 for four counts of possession of child pornography. Reynolds is a retired West Allis police sergeant.

According to a press release, on Nov. 22 law enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of Robert Reynolds. The warrant was the result of three cyber tips of child sexual assault material (CSAM) originating at Reynolds’ home internet service.

According to the criminal complaint, Reynolds told investigators that he habitually viewed child pornography and as long as he stops viewing it, then it is, "no harm, no foul."

Reynolds was taken into custody and made an initial appearance on Nov. 25.