'Nuisance' West Allis Burger King to be razed, mayor announces

West Allis Mayor Dan Devine announced Friday, Dec. 8 that Burger King will raze an abandoned property months after the city took action.

Court filings dated Oct. 9 show the city sued the restaurant chain, asking the court to declare the property near 106th and Greenfield a "public nuisance." The lawsuit also stated the city issued written notice of its complaints to Burger King in May – and alleged the company failed to adequately address defects.

In September, the lawsuit said, Burger King had taken action but failed to meet the city's desired level of repair. A broken window was fixed, but the glass from the originally broken window was left on the sidewalk. Some "minor paint" was added, but the paint was directly over rotted wood. Concerns about the parking lot asphalt were not addressed, the lawsuit claims.

Mayor Dan Devine has been vocal on X about his displeasure with the property. Friday, his post celebrated the decision.

"Some good news for the weekend," it read. "We rule!"

Devine said demolition will start no later than Dec. 27. It will become a grass lot.