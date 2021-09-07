Expand / Collapse search

West Allis boy's stabbing death: Woman in custody, police say

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A woman was taken into custody in connection to the death of a 6-year-old boy in West Allis Monday. 

Neighbors said it's not uncommon for kids who live up and down the stretch of 73rd Street to play with each other and ride bikes, but the events Monday that brought police and paramedics to the home, ending with the 6-year-old boy's death, rattled them. 

"Happy, they played," said Cathy Kelmhofer. "Just the other day, I saw them climbing on the porch."

"I remember seeing the ambulance and the cops pull up," said John Zychowicz.

West allis police said it was shortly before 3 p.m. Monday when the 911 call came in. The 6-year-old boy was transported to the hospital, where he would later die from his injuries. He was identified by the medical examiner as Hank Brown-Rockow.

"There’s a lot of kids on the block," said Zychowicz. "A lot of the families are pretty disturbed by it."

Zychowicz lives a couple doors down from the duplex where the boy lived. He has five kids and said they played with two older boys who lived in the home, but he said he rarely saw the 6-year-old.

"The kids seemed real polite and respectful. The other one, the youngest one, I’ve never met," said Zychowicz.

West Allis police were at the scene late into the night, knocking on the doors of neighbors like Kelmhofer.

"Asked if I knew anything about what was going on over there or see anything and nothing that I was aware of," said Kelmhofer.

Brian Brinkley lives four doors down and said he never saw any issues.

"It’s very disconcerting," said Brinkley. "Very much (hits close to home). When you see kids already playing here, and again, I don’t foresee anybody doing these things to kids on this block. I hope it was an accident."

West Allis police said Tuesday a woman was taken into custody in connection to the death and charges would be referred to the district attorney's office.

"That’s a gut punch. That’s a hard gut punch for this area," said Brinkley.

West Allis police said they're not looking for additional suspects.

