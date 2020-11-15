'We add extra space:' Wedding vendors adjust to COVID-19 world

Wedding planning during a pandemic can be tough on couples, but it's also changed the way wedding-related companies operate, and it's changed some businesses for the better.

Weddings, among other events, have been canceled, postponed or drastically changed due to COVID-19.

Companies that work with couples getting married have had to adapt to make the experience safe.

"We add extra space," said Jesse Wilder, Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee. "We do things that kind of help put their mind at ease."

The Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee is still booking a lot of weddings. The biggest challenge is creating space and distance among groups.

"When you have multiple weddings going on in the night, to make sure the groups can stay separated as best as possible," Wilder said.

Meanwhile, a photography company is taking a step back from the negatives.

"I look at the good part of it," Jonathan Roob said.

While cancellations or rescheduled shoots happen, the owner says so does life. They've expanded business and remain flexible to put clients' minds at ease.

"We’ve opened up our world our photography into more things like bachelorette parties, boudoir parties, mini sessions," Brittany Roob said.

The pandemic is hitting the entertainment industry hard.

"The drastic change from last year to this year has hurt us financially," Spencer Dominguez said.

Xcite Entertainment moved to virtual streaming and smaller events like backyard weddings.

"We’re not bringing all the big LED dance floor and all the production stuff we normally bring," Dominguez said.

But if there's one thing wedding companies have in common — it's about connecting with people, and that's something COVID-19 can't stop.