Webberville and Williamston rocked by EF1 tornado that tore through rural homes, uprooting lives

Rural communities in Williamston and Webberville were rocked by tornado-produced winds that sheered off roofs, flattened barns, and turned family's lives upside down.

The livelihoods of normally sleepy homes between the Detroit and Lansing metropolitan areas were caught in the crosshair of an EF1 tornado after wind gusts reached up to 90 mph.

"My ears popped and the big glass window behind me blew and I actually dropped to the ground - hands and knees to take cover," said Tim Deitz.

The entire scope of the destruction inflicted upon the Deitz property wouldn't be evident until the sun rose. But photos from the sky show debris spread for acres. Massive trees torn down and home interiors scattered was the sight for many country roads Friday morning.

Deitz said his wife and her friend had called to their daughter before taking refuge. Luckily, they were already downstairs taking shelter.

"It was pretty scary and it happened so quick. In a matter of minutes, turned around and the back door and garage was gone," he said.

The barn built by Deitz's great great grandfather had hand hewn basswood beams. Now, they're matchwood.

Shockingly, there was no one injured - a blessing considering the extent of the damage for dozens of homes.

The severe weather also closed I-96 in Livingston and Ingham counties to allow for state police to clear the road. Semi trucks and vehicles were tipped over by the wind.