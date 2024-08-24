'We Got This Garden' in Milwaukee celebrates end of season

article

A Milwaukee community garden is reaping the reward of weeks of weeding, planting and growing.

"We Got This Garden" held a celebration to end its season on Saturday, Aug. 24.

"It’s actually pretty fun," Lamont Walker said.

With a little shovel and a lot of patience, Walker tended to a garden bed on Milwaukee's north side. There was joy all around the garden, located at 9th and Ring.

"It’s very fun. You can make money. Make new friends," said Nene Shepherd.

On Saturday mornings throughout the summer, young people worked in the garden. They learned the basics and took care of the organization’s multiple gardens in the neighborhood.

"Over 325 kids have come out throughout the summer. We’ve been getting 125 kids that show up on any given Saturday," said Alex Bruzen.

On Saturday morning, leaders celebrated a successful season with cake and motivational speeches. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson talked with the group.

"There are good kids here who want to be engaged in something positive," Johnson said. "All we have to do is make sure the door is open for them. And obviously they will walk through that door."

They didn't just celebrate fruits and vegetables. Kids picked up thousands of pounds of trash, making the neighborhood a little brighter.

"You’re talking 10,000 or more gallons of trash that has been picked up. This neighborhood needs it. It’s one of the most dumped-on areas in the city," added Bruzen.

FOX6 was here at the start of the summer – and you can see how plants have flourished from the hard work, sunshine and rain.

The FOX6 Weather Experts said the rainfall total is nearly eight inches above average. The kids and the community were fed thanks to little hands that made a big impact.

"Everything is given out to the community. Kids will take it home or community members will stop by afterward," said Bruzen.

"We Got This Garden" also held a school giveaway event. Leaders hope to one day fund programs in the fall and winter to keep the kids and neighborhood clean and activated.