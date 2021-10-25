We Energies: Thousands without power in overnight storm

Some We Energies customers in southeastern Wisconsin woke up without power Monday as high winds and heavy rain battered the area.

We Energies says they've restored power to over 15,000 customers.

Power is currently being restored in parts of our area. Over 4,000 customers are without power as of 8 a.m.

As of 8 a.m. on Oct. 25

Heavy rain and wind are expected to continue through the morning.

For more information on power outages, check out the We Energies outage map.

