We Energies rate increase; heating, budget concerns arise

The recent We Energies rate increase has some people keeping their heat low, but the power company said that could be dangerous during this cold snap.

We Energies said the increase in the cost of natural gas is something it can't control, but it can offer energy assistance plans and tips – like turning your thermostat down at night.

"We don’t want to see these high natural gas prices either, we know it’s a burden for our customers," said Alison Trouy, We Energies spokesperson.

Customers who received higher-than-expected monthly bills reached out to FOX6 News. Ladi Ananna said her bill is through the roof – more than double what she's used to paying – and she will take any help she can get.

"My bill is a little more concerning," Ananna said. "My highest so far is…this new bill is $247."

With the increase, Ananna said the sticker shock is adding up. With the cold temperatures, she is even more concerned.

"It made me feel concerned I’m going to have to come up with a strategic way of getting this bill paid," she said. "If I’m not here at all, I will just keep it off because I don’t know how long I will be gone."

Trouy suggests another method: bundling up before turning down.

"When you leave the house, when you go to bed at night, just lowering it a few degrees can make a big difference," she said.

"I try to be smart and think about my usage," said Ananna.

Trouy said the good news is, for most of January, Wisconsin saw mild temperatures. She said it might provide a bit of relief with customers' bills next month.

