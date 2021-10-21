Expand / Collapse search

We Energies, police partner to protect customers from scammers

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - We Energies is partnering with police to protect its customers from con artists. 

In social media posts on Thursday, Oct. 21, officials indicated scammers may: 

  • Pretend to be from We Energies. They may even manipulate caller ID to make it look like We Energies is calling or leave a recorded message that sounds like it’s from the company.
  • Threaten to turn off your energy right away.
  • Demand immediate payment — often by prepaid debit card or unusual payment methods like cryptocurrency or third-party apps. We will never do that.

Officials say if you think a scammer is targeting you, hang up. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Call We Energies at 800-242-9137 if you have questions about a call you’ve received and contact your local law enforcement if you’ve fallen victim to a scam.

Brewers help 4-year-old fan honor late father
article

Brewers help 4-year-old fan honor late father

Of the many things 4-year-old Axton Wanserski enjoys, they include baseball and the Milwaukee Brewers.

High school athletics threatened over drop in registered officials
article

High school athletics threatened over drop in registered officials

A FOX6 News investigation has learned a dramatic drop in registered officials is threatening the future of high school athletics.

Johnson Creek paramedic’s life forever changed 20 years ago

She’s the only full-time paramedic in Johnson Creek, but that’s far from the only thing that makes Ginger Conroy remarkable. 