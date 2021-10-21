We Energies, police partner to protect customers from scammers
MILWAUKEE - We Energies is partnering with police to protect its customers from con artists.
In social media posts on Thursday, Oct. 21, officials indicated scammers may:
- Pretend to be from We Energies. They may even manipulate caller ID to make it look like We Energies is calling or leave a recorded message that sounds like it’s from the company.
- Threaten to turn off your energy right away.
- Demand immediate payment — often by prepaid debit card or unusual payment methods like cryptocurrency or third-party apps. We will never do that.
Officials say if you think a scammer is targeting you, hang up.
Call We Energies at 800-242-9137 if you have questions about a call you’ve received and contact your local law enforcement if you’ve fallen victim to a scam.
