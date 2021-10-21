We Energies, police partner to protect customers from scammers

We Energies is partnering with police to protect its customers from con artists.

In social media posts on Thursday, Oct. 21, officials indicated scammers may:

Pretend to be from We Energies. They may even manipulate caller ID to make it look like We Energies is calling or leave a recorded message that sounds like it’s from the company.

Threaten to turn off your energy right away.

Demand immediate payment — often by prepaid debit card or unusual payment methods like cryptocurrency or third-party apps. We will never do that.

Officials say if you think a scammer is targeting you, hang up.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Call We Energies at 800-242-9137 if you have questions about a call you’ve received and contact your local law enforcement if you’ve fallen victim to a scam.