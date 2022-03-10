We Energies: Peregrine falcons return to power plants

article

Peregrine falcons are back at We Energies power plants and ready to find love, lay eggs and raise their young.



The 2022 nesting season marks a major milestone for We Energies’ peregrine falcon program. In 1992, more than a dozen peregrine falcons born in captivity were released from the Pleasant Prairie Power Plant. That falcon release kick-started the We Energies peregrine falcon program.

Thirty years later, We Energies and its sister utility, Wisconsin Public Service (WPS), are still helping to restore the peregrine falcon population in Wisconsin.

This year, there are live nest box cameras at three We Energies facilities and one WPS power plant:



Oak Creek Power Plant

Port Washington Generating Station

Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee

Weston Power Plant in Rothschild

Last year, the first eggs were laid in late March. If all goes well, this year’s class of fluffy falcon fledglings should make their arrival later this spring.