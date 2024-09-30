We Energies plans new solar, wind, battery storage in Wisconsin

article

The Brief We Energies wants to build five new large-scale renewable energy projects. If approved, We Energies says the projects would power about 250,000 homes. The power produced would serve customers in Wisconsin.



We Energies filed plans with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to build five new large-scale renewable energy projects.

A news release says the projects would add 500 megawatts (MW) of new solar power and 180 MW of wind power to the grid. That is enough energy to power about 250,000 homes.

The projects, which will be eligible for federal tax credits, also include 100 MW of new battery storage, which would be charged during the day and provide customers with "sunshine after sunset."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The proposed projects are the Dawn Harvest Solar Energy Center in Rock County, the Saratoga Solar Energy Center in Wood County, the Ursa Solar Park in Columbia County, the Badger Hollow Wind Farm in Iowa and Grant counties, and the Whitetail Wind Farm in Grant County.

If approved, the facilities would be jointly owned by We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and Madison Gas & Electric (MGE). The power produced would serve customers across the state.