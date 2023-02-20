We Energies: Natural gas outage affects 800 Glendale customers

article

A natural gas outage is affecting about 800 customers in the Glendale area on Monday, Feb. 20.

We Energies said crews are going door to door to restore gas service after air was accidentally introduced into a portion of their natural gas distribution system.

Officials said the issue has been resolved, and restoration efforts are ongoing.

A We Energies technician needs to restore service at the customer's meter and re-light the pilot lights on their natural gas appliances before their natural gas services return to normal.