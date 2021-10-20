We Energies MPS field trip for prospective energy workers

Sometimes the best way to see if a job is for you is to give it a try. Milwaukee Public Schools' students got a hands-on demonstration Wednesday, Oct. 20 with We Energies.

Working for the power company requries a lot of different roles.

"They’re not aware of what some of the careers in energy are," said Jennifer Buchanan, We Energies.

On Wednesday morning, 30 students from a variety of MPS schools got the chance to see whether this job could be a new career.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"This is a good hands-on opportunity for them to really determine, is this something I want to do the rest of my life?" said Buchanan.

It was a We Energies career day of sorts, giving these prospective energy workers a feel for fieldwork.

"I didn’t think, at first, I was going to be interested in it, but like, when I came out here and stuff, it's really fun," said Nadia Wiseman, Bay View High School junior. "This is something I would want to do."

From fixing power lines, to pipe fitting and even working heavy machinery, these kids literally got put in the driver's seat.

"We are giving students hands-on experiences, whether in a bucket truck, to see if they’re afraid of heights, get a feel for backhoes, or even some hand digging, just to see if the field is where they’d want to be," said Buchanan.

That opportunity is already shifting perspectives and changing minds.

"They come out here during like, storms and stuff, to help people," said Wiseman. "That’s pretty cool that you guys go out of your way to help all these people when they need you. I think I’d actually do this for a job."