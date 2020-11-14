We Energies holds 2020 ‘Cookie Book’ drive-thru

Continuing a holiday tradition despite the COVID-19 pandemic, We Energies distributed its 2020 "Cookie Books" at a drive-thru event on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The drive-thru, located at Miller Park, was open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone interested in getting their hands on a copy.

Patrons stayed in their vehicles -- and were asked to wear masks -- as volunteers handed out books at the signature event.

"This year it's a little bit different than it's been in years past. Normally we have a walk-up event where customers can get their pictures taken for free here. Mrs. Claus is walking around talking to the kids," said Amy Jahns with We Energies. "Unfortunately we couldn't do that this year because of the virus but we still have the drive-thru only event and we've had several of those throughout the state."

It was not the only book distribution, though, and Cookie Books from this year and past years are available online. CLICK HERE for more information.