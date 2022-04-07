We Energies: Disconnection moratorium expires April 15

article

We Energies is urging customers who are behind on their energy bills to reach out as soon as possible to avoid disconnection. The state’s residential disconnection moratorium expires April 15.



We Energies works with customers year-round to offer payment plans and help with energy assistance. Because of those efforts, less than 1% of We Energies customers are at risk for disconnection.



Disconnection is always a last resort

If you are behind on your bill, visit we-energies.com, the We Energies app, or call 800-842-4565. We Energies can help you arrange a payment plan and connect you to financial assistance options.



If a customer establishes and maintains a payment plan, they are no longer at risk for disconnection.



Energy assistance is available

Some customers may qualify for energy assistance. Customers can go to we-energies.com/payment-bill/wi-energy-assistance for more information on energy assistance.

Simple ways to manage costs

There are many ways to manage energy costs at home. Visit the We Energies website for a handy checklist.