Doggone it! Vote now for the next We Energies 'Ambassadog'

article

Voting is now open for the next We Energies safe digging 'Ambassadog.'

The winner will get to star in an important safety campaign: Doggone it! Call 811 at least three days before you dig.

We Energies customers from across southeast Wisconsin submitted plenty of precious pups, and it has been narrowed down to ten finalists.

Click here to vote and learn more about 811. Check out the gallery below to learn more about the furry finalists.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Seamus — A 5-year-old golden retriever from Ixonia who loves to compete in agility trials. His owners say he would fill his backyard with holes if they let him.

.