'We are Marquette:' Milwaukee fans fill bars for NCAA Tournament

article

"We are Marquette," echoed the cheers from the bar.

"I'm really enjoying it, and I'm really excited to see how far we go," said Marquette University student, Nick Zerafa.

Nick Zerafa

The color blue and gold outweighed green at the Caffrey's pub on St. Patrick's Day. The owner said he would open early for every Marquette game going forward.

"The sprint is so high, and it brings everyone together," Marquette student Hunter Russell said.

For Alums like Bo Davis, watching Marquette University Men's and Women's Basketball is a must.

"That's my school, alumni, school spirit," said Davis.

He's celebrating both teams at the Mecca in the Deer District. Davis watched the women's team lose earlier in the afternoon.

"Tough, rim out three, that hurts but a great season," said Davis.

Bo Davis

He said he's still rooting for the women's team.

"Looks like program basketball, in terms of athletics, is on the right track, so I love see that," said Davis.

Fans said they're confident the men will go far.

FANS SAY THEY'RE CONFIDENT THE MEN WILL GO FAR.

"I think we have a chance to go to the Final Four for sure," said Zerafa.

And how can you not feel this way when you have fans cheering for you every step of the way.

"Final Four at least, at least. I’m hoping, you know," Davis said. "I’m hoping for a championship."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I feel very confident," said Marquette University Alumnus Matthew Zuknik. "I think this could be our year."

That man has tickets to the next Marquette game. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson shared his brackets on Twitter. He has the men's team winning it all. He also had the women's team going all the way, but they lost earlier this afternoon.