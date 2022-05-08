WBA recognizes FOX6 News; 2021 Social and Digital Operation of the Year

article

The FOX6 News team took home a host of awards at the 2021 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards for Excellence Gala Saturday night in Middleton.

FOX6 News took home the big award of the night with the 2021 Social and Digital Operation of the Year – their second in three years.

FOX6 News also took home first place awards for Best Coverage of Pandemic Recovery with their Vaccine Rollout Complications and Best Online Breaking News Coverage of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. The team got another first-place accolade for the Best Web Story of the Year with Public Records Show Students Struggling Across SE Wisconsin.

Best On-Scene Reporting went to FOX6's Aaron Maybin – with Amelia Jones taking third.

Lily Zhao of the FOX6 Sports Team took home Best Sportscast in a large market – with Tim Van Vooren taking the third spot.

Tom Wachs was recognized for having the Best Large Market Weathercast.