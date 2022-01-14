Ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.
MILWAUKEE - If you're looking for ways to honor and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, the experts say it's never too early to start the conversation of race and equality with children. Penfield Children's Center shares some ways to mark the day. Some children’s books that focus on Dr. King’s legacy include "Max Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day" (Adria Worsham), "I am Brave: A Little Book about Martin Luther King Jr." (Brad Meltzer), and "Who was Martin Luther King, Jr.?" (Lisbeth Kaiser).
Turn Dr. King’s peace theme into this fun, hands-on activity:
- Materials needed: Paper Plate Masking Tape Watercolor Paints Paint Brushes
- Instructions: Use 3 pieces of tape to create a peace sign on the back of your paper plate Help your child paint the sections of the paper plate surrounding the tape. Remove the tape once the paint has dried. Talk to your child about the concept of peace. How can he bring peace to his body, mind, and the world around him?
