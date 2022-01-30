Wave lose to Chihuahua in Mexico

Milwaukee Wave lost a hard-fought battle Saturday night in Mexico and came up short against the Chihuahua Savage at Corner Sport Arena. Final Score: Milwaukee Wave 10, Chihuahua Savage 12.

"We had a slow start to the game and just could get over the hump," said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "There were moments where we thought we could catch up and win it. We felt good about it. No quit in the guys this weekend. I’m proud of them despite the loss tonight."

Milwaukee Wave goals on the night came from Ian Bennett, Luan Oliveira, Marcio Leite (x2), Alex Bradley (x2), Mario Alvarez, and Derek Huffman (x2).



The Milwaukee Wave return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Sunday, February 6 at 1:05 p.m. to take on the St. Louis Ambush.



"Huge home game next Sunday against St. Louis," added Oliviero. "We’re hoping to have a great crowd at Panther Arena to help these guys get a big result. This is a must-win."