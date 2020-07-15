Wauwatosa to consider mask ordinance for 'possible adoption' later this month

WAUWATOSA -- Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride told FOX6 News on Wednesday, July 15 that a mask ordinance for the city could soon be up for discussion.



"Just yesterday, one of our alderpersons asked that it be placed on the agenda at the next committee cycle," McBride told FOX6's Bret Lemoine. "The next time the committee meetings come up would be July 28th. We will put it on the agenda there for possible adoption."



The mayor has indicated he has received many emails from Wauwatosa residents demanding a mandatory mask order -- and that he has received only a small number of emails opposing the idea.



In addition, Mayor McBride has indicated he will be meeting with the general manager of Mayfair on Thursday. The two plan to discuss a strategy if and when a mask ordinance comes into play in the city.



The mayor also spoke on Wednesday morning about the Wauwatosa School District. McBride has indicated the superintendent has asked for a "mandatory mask order" for the schools -- students and staff -- when classes resume in the fall. This is still open for debate at this time.