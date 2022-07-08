Wauwatosa teens hit by car on North Avenue

First responders were called to the scene of a crash involving pedestrians near Menomonee River Parkway and North Avenue in Wauwatosa around 9:15 a.m. Friday, July 8.

According to police, two 15-year-old victims from Wauwatosa were struck by a vehicle in the intersection as they were running northbound on the trail along the west side of Menomonee River Parkway. They were crossing North Ave when a vehicle turning left made contact with them in the intersection. Both victims were taken to Children’s Wisconsin with injuries but are expected fully recover.

The 20-year-old driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with police.

There were no signs of reckless or intoxicated driving, according to a release.

Members of the Wauwatosa Police Department Crash Investigation Unit are handling the investigation.