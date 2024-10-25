Wauwatosa swaps out fireworks for drone show for 2025
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa's Civic Celebration Commission announced on Friday, Oct. 25 that the city is taking Independence Day festivities in a new direction for 2025. Fireworks are out, a drone show is in.
The drone show is slated to take place on Wednesday evening, July 2. Officials said in a Facebook post that there are multiple reasons for this change.
- Environmentally friendly with no air or noise pollution
- Safer for our community by reducing fire risks and injuries
- Weather-resilient – droughts won’t impact our celebration
- More inclusive for those sensitive to loud sounds
Officials say the drone show will be held on a different day from the parade (July 4) – so they can appropriately staff with the 35 to 45 officers they need at each event.