Wauwatosa swaps out fireworks for drone show for 2025

The Brief Wauwatosa is swapping its Fourth of July fireworks show for a drone show in 2025. The drone show is slated for Wednesday, July 2. There are a variety of reasons for the change – including being more inclusive for those sensitive to loud sounds.



Wauwatosa's Civic Celebration Commission announced on Friday, Oct. 25 that the city is taking Independence Day festivities in a new direction for 2025. Fireworks are out, a drone show is in.

The drone show is slated to take place on Wednesday evening, July 2. Officials said in a Facebook post that there are multiple reasons for this change.

Environmentally friendly with no air or noise pollution

Safer for our community by reducing fire risks and injuries

Weather-resilient – droughts won’t impact our celebration

More inclusive for those sensitive to loud sounds

Officials say the drone show will be held on a different day from the parade (July 4) – so they can appropriately staff with the 35 to 45 officers they need at each event.