Wauwatosa swaps out fireworks for drone show for 2025

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 25, 2024 5:52pm CDT
Wauwatosa
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa's Civic Celebration Commission announced on Friday, Oct. 25 that the city is taking Independence Day festivities in a new direction for 2025. Fireworks are out, a drone show is in. 

The drone show is slated to take place on Wednesday evening, July 2. Officials said in a Facebook post that there are multiple reasons for this change.

  • Environmentally friendly with no air or noise pollution
  • Safer for our community by reducing fire risks and injuries
  • Weather-resilient – droughts won’t impact our celebration
  • More inclusive for those sensitive to loud sounds

Officials say the drone show will be held on a different day from the parade (July 4) – so they can appropriately staff with the 35 to 45 officers they need at each event. 