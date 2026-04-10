Wauwatosa road rage, hit-and-run; 26-year-old woman accused

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The Brief Laquisha Trigg is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety after allegedly shooting at a motorist on I-41 following a collision. After hitting the victim's car and striking construction barrels, Trigg reportedly leaned out her window and fired multiple rounds at the victim's vehicle. Trigg told investigators she fired because she felt the victim was cutting her off.



A 26-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of firing shots at a motorist on I-41 near Capitol Drive and then driving away – all of this unfolding on Tuesday afternoon, April 7. The accused is Laquisha Trigg – and she faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Hit-and-run

Road rage incident

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, a male driver reported to police that he was driving his car, and was shot at by an individual later identified as the defendant.

The motorist said the ordeal started when the defendant’s vehicle, a Chevrolet, was merging into his lane and struck his vehicle, causing a small amount of damage. This caused the Chevrolet to drive into some construction barrels behind the first motorist.

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The motorist told police he heard gunshots. He indicated he knew the sound of gunshots due to being a hunter and going to the shooting range. The motorist said he looked behind, and saw the defendant leaning out of her driver’s window. The complaint says the "defendant then drove up to (the motorist's) vehicle, extended her arm out, and discharged another bullet at (the motorist)."

At that point, the motorist called emergency services and reported the defendant’s license plate and vehicle to law enforcement. The motorist told police he saw the defendant drive her vehicle away.

Bullet holes in vehicle

Dig deeper:

Investigators observed two bullet holes in the motorist’s vehicle, and two bullets. One bullet was in the bed of the vehicle embedded in a tow-strap. The other bullet was found underneath the passenger seat, having traveled through the door and passenger seat.

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The defendant was eventually arrested.

Trigg's defense

What they're saying:

According to the criminal complaint, the "defendant said she believed (the motorist) was cutting her off repeatedly, so she took out her firearm and discharged it at (the motorist's) vehicle. She then drove home."

Trigg was scheduled to make her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, April 10.