Wauwatosa retail theft, police pursuit; 3 taken into custody

After the initial retail theft, police pulled over the vehicle and the driver was taken into custody. A passenger in the vehicle then got in the driver's seat and drove away, leading police on a pursuit that ended near 81st and North.



Wauwatosa police took two people into custody after a retail theft and police pursuit on Friday, Nov. 15.

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, at about 11:13 a.m., officers responded to Dick's Sporting Goods on Burleigh for a retail theft.

Police say the two suspects got into a red SUV, driven by another person.

Officers stopped the SUV on US 45 at Burleigh, and the driver got out and was taken into custody without incident.

However, the passenger, one of the suspects, then got in the driver's seat and fled the initial traffic stop.

Police found the vehicle near Mayfair and Watertown and tried to pull the vehicle over, but the vehicle fled, and a pursuit was initiated.

A tire deflation device was used to slow the vehicle. The pursuit ended in the area of 81st and North after the vehicle drove into a yard and became disabled.

81st and North

Both suspects were taken into custody with complaints of minor injuries. One of the suspects was also arrested for driving under the influence.

There were no other vehicles struck or reported injuries.