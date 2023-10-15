Wauwatosa retail theft, police chase; pursuit captured on video

A police chase in Wauwatosa starts, stops and starts all over again before ending in a crash. FOX6 News has obtained the dashcam and bodycam video showing police patience, theft suspects bailing and a K-9 finding a woman now charged.

Police released dash camera video from a chase on Oct. 4. Officials say it all started as a retail theft investigation at the Dick's Sporting Goods on W. Burleigh Avenue.

A sedan stops in front of an officer trying to pull the driver over.

Officer: We’re stopped right now. Foot is still on the brake. I don’t know if they’re going to keep going they’re behind a disabled vehicle.

Traffic drives by for seven minutes. The officer approaches the vehicle, tries to talk to whoever is inside, and throws stop sticks in front of the vehicle. But then, the driver takes off.

Police say on 84th Street there was a crash and scramble. Three people jumped out of the car – and the vehicle is left running. Two people ran and one was left behind.

Police arrested Dereonna Anderson. Prosecutors say she was the retail theft suspect and the driver of the vehicle.

Dereonna Anderson

When officers searched the vehicle Anderson was driving, they found men's clothing with tags still attached, the criminal complaint says.

Anderson made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, Oct. 8 Cash bond was set at $1,500.