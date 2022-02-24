Expand / Collapse search

Wauwatosa primary election results stand after aldermanic recount

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:26AM
Election
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Wauwatosa primary election results stand after aldermanic recount

Wauwatosa has counted unopened absentee ballots, and the results of the contested Common Council District 3 race stay the same as the Feb. 15 primary night.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa has counted unopened absentee ballots, and the results of the contested Common Council District 3 race stay the same as the Feb. 15 primary night.

The unopened ballots, which were cast during the city’s in-person early voting, were discovered Feb. 22.

The 26 ballots found for District 3 could have tipped the scales of who advanced out of the primary.

Original vote totals (as of the primary night)

  • Tim Hanson (incumbent): 219 votes
  • Joseph Makhlouf: 221 votes
  • Patricia Stone: 233 votes

After the board of canvassers opened and then counted the lost-and-found ballots in a public meeting with FOX6 News cameras capturing the count, Makhlouf and Stone kept their place and will advance to the April 5 general election.

New vote totals

  • Tim Hanson: 226
  • Joseph Makhlouf: 231
  • Patricia Stone: 242

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In a statement Wednesday, the city said it was a city error. 

"This was a regrettable error and we have corrected the situation and are committed to transparency in our election process."

This is a developing story.

Mandatory jail time for shoplifters; Wisconsin Assembly set to OK bill
article

Mandatory jail time for shoplifters; Wisconsin Assembly set to OK bill

Judges would be required to sentence habitual shoplifters to at least 180 days behind bars under a Republican-authored bill the state Assembly was poised to take up Thursday.

MPS Recruitment event on Feb. 26
article

MPS Recruitment event on Feb. 26

MPS will host a job fair on Saturday, February 26.

Horizon West owners denied by insurance, bills piling up

A home is more than concrete and beams, but the financial hit to Horizon West’s owners is making it hard to settle into new ones.