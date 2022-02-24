Wauwatosa primary election results stand after aldermanic recount
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa has counted unopened absentee ballots, and the results of the contested Common Council District 3 race stay the same as the Feb. 15 primary night.
The unopened ballots, which were cast during the city’s in-person early voting, were discovered Feb. 22.
The 26 ballots found for District 3 could have tipped the scales of who advanced out of the primary.
Original vote totals (as of the primary night)
- Tim Hanson (incumbent): 219 votes
- Joseph Makhlouf: 221 votes
- Patricia Stone: 233 votes
After the board of canvassers opened and then counted the lost-and-found ballots in a public meeting with FOX6 News cameras capturing the count, Makhlouf and Stone kept their place and will advance to the April 5 general election.
New vote totals
- Tim Hanson: 226
- Joseph Makhlouf: 231
- Patricia Stone: 242
In a statement Wednesday, the city said it was a city error.
"This was a regrettable error and we have corrected the situation and are committed to transparency in our election process."
This is a developing story.
