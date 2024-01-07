Wauwatosa police pursuit on dashcam video, driver arrested

Twists, turns and a taser. Video shows all that and more from a recent chase and arrest in Wauwatosa.

This Wauwatosa police dash camera footage shows the beginning of a wild day-after-Christmas chase.

Police say it started after 4 a.m. on Dec. 26. Court documents say a Wauwatosa police officer spotted a gray sedan and a gray Kia Soul, suspected of being stolen.

The officer chased after both cars, which stuck together for several blocks.

Eventually, it was just the officer and the Kia.

Wauwatosa Police

The driver was determined to get away.

Police say the chase lasted around six minutes and nearly four miles. The driver of the Kia eventually stopped. A squad blocked the driver’s side door. But police say the Kia driver used the passenger door to make a run for it.

Video shows a chain-link fence finally stopping the chase.

Prosecutors say Tajhami Towns-Henderson continued to ignore commands, and an officer deployed a taser.

Wauwatosa Police

After the tense arrest, the criminal complaint says Towns-Henderson admitted to breaking into and stealing the Kia.

She told police she is homeless and uses stolen vehicles to get around and sleep in.

Court records show Towns-Henderson is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Monday afternoon, Jan. 8.

Investigators are also looking into a hit-and-run incident connected to this case.