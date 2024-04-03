Retired Wauwatosa police dog dies, was department's first K-9

article

The Wauwatosa Police Department on Wednesday announced the death of retired K-9 Addy. He was the department's first K-9 officer, joining the force in May 2010.

In a Facebook post, the department said K-9 Addy passed away with his handler, Det. Tim Kastner, at his side. He was 16 years old.

K-9 Addy was a dual-purpose canine, the department said, trained in both narcotic detection and patrol work. Kastner and K-9 Addy made "countless" arrests throughout the years and conducted building searches, tracks and high-risk apprehensions.

In 2019, K-9 Addy retired after nine years of service.