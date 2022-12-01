Mayfair Road police chase, crash; man arrested for OWI

The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1 released video from a recent pursuit of a reckless driver.

Police said the driver was arrested for recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated. He was seen speeding, running red lights and fleeing from officers.

Officers first tried to stop the driver after his car was driving recklessly through the Mayfair Mall parking lot. The driver then pulled out onto Mayfair Road and fled south, weaving in and out of rush hour traffic before causing a four-vehicle crash at Watertown Plank Road.

The driver got out and, at first, followed the armed officers' orders to get on the ground. He then tried to run, but was immediately apprehended.

Police said no one was hurt.