Wauwatosa police chases; 2 arrested near 89th and Hampton

article

Wauwatosa police arrested two people after one police chase led to a second Wednesday night, March 15.

It started just after 8 p.m. near 102nd and Burleigh when officers tried to stop a Hyundai. Police said the officers believed the car may have been stolen, but later learned it was not.

The driver failed to stop and the first pursuit began. It ended near Appleton and Hampton – roughly three miles away – when the Hyundai crashed. The driver, a man, then got out and ran off.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

While fleeing, police said the man was picked up by a different vehicle and a second pursuit began. That chase ended when the vehicle stopped and two people ran into a home near 89th and Hampton. The man who was driving in the initial pursuit, and a female associated with the second pursuit were eventually taken into custody.

Police said a gun and drugs were found in the Hyundai.