Wauwatosa plane crash: Student pilot dies from injuries

An 18-year-old student pilot who crashed a small airplane in the backyard of a Wauwatosa home last week has died. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the pilot as Daniel Perelman.

The medical examiner's investigation report also notes it had been Perelman's first solo flight.

The plane was part of a flying school, and the student pilot had taken off from Timmerman Airport before crashing just blocks away near 103rd and Courtland.

Wauwatosa plane crash

Moments after departing from Timmerman, Perelman had called back to the tower for support, saying the engine had stalled. The plane whizzed past a home and smashed into the ground. Crews removed the mangled wreckage Friday afternoon.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Timmerman Airport closed briefly on Thursday for planes coming and going after the crash. The FAA and NTSB are investigating what caused the crash.

Wauwatosa plane crash

If you witnessed the crash or have video of the incident, please contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.