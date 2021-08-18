Wauwatosa 'pill mill,' 2 federally convicted

Lisa Hofschulz, a licensed Wauwatosa nurse practitioner, and Robert Hofschulz were convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and unlawful distribution of controlled substances, found guilty by a federal jury.

The two co-owned and operated Clinical Pain Consultants (CPC) in Wauwatosa. Lisa Hofschulz also was convicted of unlawful distribution of controlled substances resulting in death.

The evidence presented at trial established Lisa and Robert Hofschulz ran CPC as a "pill mill" through which they distributed millions of opioids and other controlled substances throughout 2015 and 2016, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. The evidence also showed that Lisa Hofschulz prescribed opioids and other dangerous controlled substances to 99% of patients, each of whom paid $200 per month for their prescriptions.

Additionally, the DOJ indicted, the evidence established that Lisa and Robert Hofschulz distributed controlled substances outside the usual course of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose, including by mailing prescriptions to favored patients and prescribing to customers who were not seen by a medical provider.

For at least one patient, Lisa Hofschulz’s prescriptions resulted in death. During 2015 and 2016, Lisa Hofschulz was the number one prescriber of oxycodone and methadone in Wisconsin, as compared to all Medicaid providers, the DOJ said.

Both defendants are scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 2 Lisa Hofschulz faces a maximum term of life in prison and a minimum term of 20 years.

