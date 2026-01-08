Wauwatosa house fire: 1 person taken to hospital, pet found dead

article

One person was hospitalized, and a pet was found dead, after a Wauwatosa house fire on Thursday morning, Jan. 8.

What we know:

The Wauwatosa Fire Department said it was called to the home just before 9 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene near 96th and Hope, just north of Capitol Drive, they found flames and heavy smoke.

Firefighters from Wauwatosa, Milwaukee and West Allis got the fire extinguished and under control in just over 20 minutes.

One resident was taken to a hospital with minor burns and slight smoke inhalation, the fire department said. No other injuries were reported, but one pet was found dead inside the home.

The fire department said the home sustained "significant damage," particularly to the roof. Many of the homeowners' belongings were destroyed.

What we don't know:

The origin and cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Wauwatosa Fire Marshal is investigating.