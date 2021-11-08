Wauwatosa hotel shooting: 3 officers hurt, charges to be referred to DA

Wauwatosa police offered an update on Monday, Nov. 8 related to a shooting incident at the Radisson Hotel at Mayfair Road and North Avenue over the weekend. Three officers were wounded in that incident. Previously, it was reported there were two injured officers.

Shots fired at Wauwatosa hotel (Credit: Incident Response)

"I have to tell you that's no call any chief wants to receive," said Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis.

Officials say the three officers who were wounded include a 32-year-old sergeant with 11 years of service who suffered two gunshot wounds to a hand and thigh, a 31-year-old sergeant with eight years of service who suffered a graze wound to his foot, and a 32-year-old officer with seven years of service who suffered gunshot wounds to his thigh and knee.

"The officers are doing well -- they are recovering and they are in good spirits," MacGillis said.

Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis

Detective Lt. Shane Wrucke explained in detail how the shooting incident played out. He said around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, officers were dispatched to the hotel for a report of shots fired. The officers were directed to the second floor – and confirmed shots had been fired in a hallway.

While checking rooms in the hallway, the officers attempted to make contact at one room and were met with gunfire from inside. Officers returned fire, however, the suspect was not struck. Moments later, the suspect left the room – and was taken into custody. Two firearms were recovered inside the hotel room.

Shots fired at Wauwatosa hotel (Credit: Incident Response)

Officials identified the suspect on Monday as 33-year-old Kenneth Burney of Milwaukee. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

"This was a difficult situation," said Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride. "What could have been a very tragic situation was tamped down and the community was protected."

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride

McBride also thanked the surrounding communities that offered police help over the weekend.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT) was activated – with the Milwaukee Police Department handling the lead in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Wauwatosa Police Department Investigative Division at 414-471-8430.