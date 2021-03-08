Wauwatosa Health Dept. scheduling appointments through state’s vaccine registry

The Wauwatosa Health Department has been testing the state’s vaccination registration system and is excited for the website to be available to the public this week.

The online registration system connects people to vaccinators near them who have available shots, according to a press release.

"We are now scheduling appointment times through the state’s vaccine registry. We’re glad to partner with the state and other vaccinators, so that eligible people in the community can access the vaccine," said Laura Stephens, Interim Health Officer of the Wauwatosa Health Department.

After people go to vaccinate.wi.gov, they answer a few questions to determine if they are in a current eligible group. Those eligible for the vaccine will be able to schedule an appointment through the website. If someone is not yet eligible to get the vaccine, or no appointments are currently available, he or she can be placed on a wait-list.

"We are proud to be one of the first partners to test the site. An equitable distribution of the vaccine and making sure people know where they can access the vaccine is important to our mission of healthy communities. While vaccine supply is still limited, we encourage everyone to sign up on the state’s registration system, so that you can be connected with a local provider when the vaccine becomes available to you," said Stephens.