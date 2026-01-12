Wauwatosa East students walk out amid national protests over ICE enforcement

The Brief Students at Wauwatosa East High School walked out of class to protest ICE enforcement actions nationwide on Monday, Jan. 12. District officials said they were aware of the protest and encouraged students to explore their voices. State leaders expressed differing views on immigration enforcement and school protections.



Students at Wauwatosa East High School staged a walkout Monday morning, Jan. 12, joining nationwide protests against immigration enforcement and recent actions by federal agents.

Students say walkout is proactive response

What we know:

There have been no reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity at Wauwatosa East or other area high schools. Still, students said they wanted to be proactive as the national debate continues over immigration enforcement.

For more than an hour, students gathered outside instead of attending class, saying they were protesting ICE operations happening across the country.

"We’ve all grown up knowing that America is for the free, America is a country made of immigrants and we just want to preserve the America we were told," said Fallon Cortright, a senior at Wauwatosa East High School.

Minneapolis shooting sparks local concern

What they're saying:

The walkout follows the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis by an ICE agent. The Trump administration has said the agent acted in self-defense.

On the same day as the shooting, immigration enforcement agents also detained someone outside the city’s Roosevelt High School.

"Our generation is the future of this country and our generation is what is most important for us going forward and us speaking out, I think, is really making a big difference," said Abigail Sumka, a senior at Wauwatosa East.

The Wauwatosa School District said it was aware of the walkout and notified families ahead of time. In a message sent Friday, district leaders said, in part, "We view moments like this as opportunities for young people to explore their voices."

District, school board respond to protest

Local perspective:

The Milwaukee Public School Board also released a statement reaffirming the district’s Safe Haven resolution, which outlines restrictions on federal agents in schools and provides resources for students whose families are in the country illegally.

"We aren’t just some high schoolers, one off, if we all work together and voice our opinions things can change for the better," said Cora Anderson, a junior at Wauwatosa East.

What they're saying:

State leaders are also weighing in. Democratic Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez has called for statewide Safe Haven protections for schools and other sensitive locations.

Republican State Rep. Bob Donovan said last week he supports ICE and believes the agent involved in the Minneapolis shooting acted in self-defense.

