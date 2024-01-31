Wauwatosa East musical set on unique stage: 'It's so intimate'

Wauwatosa East High School students are putting on a musical that pushes a transformative theme – and incorporates a unique set design.

The musical "Bright Star" will make its debut on the main stage Friday night. The story follows Alice Murphy, introducing the character to the audience at two points during her life: the first based in the 1920s when she's a free spirit growing up in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, the second two decades later when she's a successful magazine editor in Asheville.

"It’s two polar opposites of her character and her attitude," said Jill Russell, who portrays Murphy.

Murphy meets a character named Billy Cane. Together, they uncover a secret that could transform their lives.

"He is a young soldier who's just come home from World War II," said Nolan Zellermayer, who portrays Cane.

Set design for Wauwatosa East High School performance of "Bright Star"

"It’s funny, it’s sad," Russell said. "The range of this show is just incredible."

Normally, the audience would be seated in an auditorium. But for this performance, the arrangements are a little different.

"Our grade level has never done a show in the round before, where the audience sits on stage," said performer Ray Theisen.

Students built a barn that stands 17 feet tall. The audience will sit on stage just inches away from the performers.

"It’s so intimate and so personable to everyone," said Zellermayer.

Set design for Wauwatosa East High School performance of "Bright Star"

"It’s a new experience for everybody and for the cast and audience to connect," Russell said.

It's an intimate symbol of what the musical is about. It can seat up to 150 people, and all six performances are sold out.

"There’s a huge overarching theme of not giving up on who or what you love," Zellermayer said.